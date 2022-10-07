Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Raymond James

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PINE opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $32,184. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $275,316 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 120,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 118,120 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 323,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.