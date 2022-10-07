ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) Shares Down 0.9%

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Get Rating) were down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.34. Approximately 39,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.