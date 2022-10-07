ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Get Rating) were down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.34. Approximately 39,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.64.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13.
