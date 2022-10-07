Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.61 and last traded at $5.61. 2,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 14,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

