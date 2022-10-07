Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,519.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 107.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

