Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,936.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,393 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.30 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 107.84, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average of $127.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.