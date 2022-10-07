Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,269.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 3,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,617,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5 %

AMZN opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

