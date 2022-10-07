Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,520.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,174 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after buying an additional 9,008,600 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,958.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $327,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 107.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

