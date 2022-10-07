Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,872.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.30 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 107.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

