American Axle & Manufacturing Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,200 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 156% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,638 put options.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $918.70 million, a PE ratio of -34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.12. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,834,000 after buying an additional 540,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,461,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 243,792 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,745,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,821,000 after purchasing an additional 72,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

