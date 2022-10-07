American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

American Century Sustainable Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $32.57. 3,401 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 470% from the average session volume of 597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.
American Century Sustainable Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63.
