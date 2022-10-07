American Research & Management Co. Sells 857 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.