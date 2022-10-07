American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get American Well alerts:

Insider Activity at American Well

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,488.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,136.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,488.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,136.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $50,923.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 810,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 517,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,469. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

American Well Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 605.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.16. American Well has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $9.70.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.