Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,373 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 113,225 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 85,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 32,561 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Shares of BATS:DIVO opened at $33.20 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $30.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.18.

