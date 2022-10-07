Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:IWIN) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:IWIN – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWIN opened at $20.25 on Friday. Amplify Inflation Fighter ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10.

