Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 114 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.33. The company has a market capitalization of $317.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

