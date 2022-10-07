Analysts Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Price Target at $60.76

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 579,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,018,000 after buying an additional 411,622 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Citigroup by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,484,000 after purchasing an additional 73,449 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 635,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,400,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

