Analysts Set Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Target Price at $8.94

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.94.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 111.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 104.75%. The business had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.87%.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.