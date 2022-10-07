Analysts Set Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target at $51.00

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

VIR stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of -0.06. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.41). Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $392,338.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,434,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,422,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 122,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $3,430,566.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,094,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,413,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,434,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,528,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,852,000 after buying an additional 240,241 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,450.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 85,035 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 485.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 967,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,523,000 after buying an additional 802,652 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 500.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 293,552 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $5,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

