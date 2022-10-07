Analyzing Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV) and L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Rating) and L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.3% of L.B. Foster shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Greenwave Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of L.B. Foster shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Greenwave Technology Solutions and L.B. Foster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenwave Technology Solutions N/A -159.52% -90.81% L.B. Foster 0.52% 0.18% 0.09%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenwave Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A L.B. Foster 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Greenwave Technology Solutions and L.B. Foster, as provided by MarketBeat.

L.B. Foster has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.51%. Given L.B. Foster’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe L.B. Foster is more favorable than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Greenwave Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L.B. Foster has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenwave Technology Solutions and L.B. Foster’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenwave Technology Solutions $8.10 million 1.96 -$1.63 million N/A N/A L.B. Foster $513.62 million 0.21 $3.63 million $0.22 45.91

L.B. Foster has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwave Technology Solutions.

Summary

L.B. Foster beats Greenwave Technology Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Empire Services, Inc., operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc. It is involved in the purchasing and selling processed and unprocessed scrap metals to steel mills and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as MassRoots, Inc and changed its name to Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. in October 2021. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Suffolk, Virginia.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories. This segment also provides friction management products and application systems, railroad condition monitoring systems and equipment, wheel impact load detection systems, wayside data collection and management systems, track fasteners, and engineered concrete railroad ties; and aftermarket services. Its Precast Concrete Products segment offers a range of specialty precast concrete products, such as sound walls, burial vaults, bridge beams, box culverts, septic tanks, and other custom pre-stressed products for use in transportation and general infrastructure markets. This segment also manufactures precast concrete buildings for use as restrooms, concession stands, and protective storage buildings in national, state, and municipal parks. The company's Steel Products and Measurement segment provides bridge decking, bridge railing, structural steel fabrications, expansion joints, bridge forms, and other products for highway construction and repair. This segment also produces threaded pipe products for industrial water well, irrigation, and oil and gas markets, as well as offers pipe coatings for oil and gas pipelines and utilities, and precision measurement systems for the oil and gas market. The company markets its products directly, as well as through a network of agents. L.B. Foster Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

