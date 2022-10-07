Angel Pond (NYSE:POND) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 35,829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 93,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Angel Pond Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Pond

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Angel Pond during the first quarter worth about $1,725,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Angel Pond during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Angel Pond by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Angel Pond during the first quarter worth about $7,358,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Angel Pond during the second quarter worth about $1,181,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angel Pond

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce, enterprise software and cloud computing, and fintech.

