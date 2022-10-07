Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.25

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Anglesey Mining shares last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,319,624 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £7.44 million and a PE ratio of -13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.25.

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also has a 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 19.9% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

