Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,150 ($38.06) target price on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,421.25 ($41.34).
Anglo American Stock Performance
LON AAL opened at GBX 2,772.21 ($33.50) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £37.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 548.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,842.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,248.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American
In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($31.68) per share, for a total transaction of £6,764.76 ($8,173.95). Insiders acquired 268 shares of company stock valued at $705,440 in the last 90 days.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
