Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,255 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $16,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 44,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 30,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 120,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,588 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Apple by 7.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 75,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $145.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.