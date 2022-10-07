Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lifted by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,307 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.8% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Apple by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $5,559,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 607,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $107,825,000 after acquiring an additional 105,789 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,391,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

AAPL opened at $145.43 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

