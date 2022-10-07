Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,722,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

