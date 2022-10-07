Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,831 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Apple by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $5,559,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 607,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $107,825,000 after purchasing an additional 105,789 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,391,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.00 and a 200 day moving average of $154.97. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.