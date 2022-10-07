Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $62,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 49.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $7,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.97.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

