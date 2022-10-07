Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 54,989 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $7,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.00 and a 200-day moving average of $154.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

