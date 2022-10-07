Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.6% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

AAPL stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

