Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of ARBB stock opened at GBX 792.50 ($9.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 847.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 894.76. The company has a market cap of £119.06 million and a P/E ratio of 2,311.43. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 625 ($7.55) and a one year high of GBX 1,050 ($12.69).

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

