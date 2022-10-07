Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance
Shares of ARBB stock opened at GBX 792.50 ($9.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 847.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 894.76. The company has a market cap of £119.06 million and a P/E ratio of 2,311.43. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 625 ($7.55) and a one year high of GBX 1,050 ($12.69).
About Arbuthnot Banking Group
