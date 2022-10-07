Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 615 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.0 %

JPM stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

