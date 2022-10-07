Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.75 and a quick ratio of 10.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $438,450. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,443,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 155,087 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,987,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after acquiring an additional 289,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after buying an additional 16,770 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 206,925 shares during the period.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.