Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Rating) were down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.41). Approximately 993,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,753,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.43).

Argo Blockchain Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44. The company has a market cap of £162.46 million and a P/E ratio of 485.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 47.27.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

