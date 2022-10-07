Arjuna Capital Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.84 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.