Ascential (LON:ASCL) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.78) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 360 ($4.35). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASCL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.50) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 345 ($4.17).

Ascential Trading Down 0.1 %

LON:ASCL opened at GBX 194.10 ($2.35) on Wednesday. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 192.40 ($2.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 449.60 ($5.43). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 277.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £854.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

