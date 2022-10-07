Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $191.07

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.07 ($2.31) and traded as high as GBX 216 ($2.61). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.57), with a volume of 113,403 shares changing hands.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £232.51 million and a PE ratio of 366.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 207.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 191.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust news, insider Jamie Skinner acquired 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,415.49 ($5,335.29).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Company Profile

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

