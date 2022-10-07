ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATAC US Rotation ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in ATAC US Rotation ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 146,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

