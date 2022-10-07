ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATI. Wolfe Research raised shares of ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In related news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $406,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $819,490. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ATI

ATI Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,221,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ATI by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ATI by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after purchasing an additional 606,005 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ATI by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 469,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth approximately $12,302,000.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 708.93 and a beta of 1.22. ATI has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company’s revenue was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATI will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

