Atico Mining (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 32,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Atico Mining Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

