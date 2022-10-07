Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Rating) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. 5,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 59,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Atlantic Lithium Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Lithium Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 1,172 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.