Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 33,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 76,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 210,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $108.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.