AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.24. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35.

Insider Activity

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $84.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AtriCure by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after acquiring an additional 427,792 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 35.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after purchasing an additional 359,823 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,428,000 after buying an additional 199,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 902,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,879,000 after buying an additional 170,269 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.