Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.38

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.38 and traded as high as C$9.52. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$9.52, with a volume of 31,214 shares changing hands.

Aura Minerals Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$692.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Insider Activity at Aura Minerals

In related news, insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. acquired 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$768,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,382,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$299,056,040. Insiders purchased 125,250 shares of company stock worth $1,008,287 over the last three months.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.