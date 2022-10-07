Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 39.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29,333.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,649 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $205.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,750 shares of company stock worth $7,178,020 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

