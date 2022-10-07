Avant Brands (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.16 and last traded at 0.16. Approximately 111,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 219,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.15.

Avant Brands Trading Up 7.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.17.

About Avant Brands

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets premium cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, and Pristine brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

