B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $297.77

Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.77 ($3.60) and traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.50). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 291 ($3.52), with a volume of 884 shares trading hands.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of £109.03 million and a P/E ratio of 619.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 298.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 297.77.

Insider Activity at B.P. Marsh & Partners

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Daniel Topping bought 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,469 ($2,983.33).

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

