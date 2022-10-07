Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

Shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares traded.

Bahamas Petroleum Stock Down 8.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of £16.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.33.

About Bahamas Petroleum

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

