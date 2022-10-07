Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $275.92

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 275.92 ($3.33) and traded as high as GBX 311 ($3.76). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 305.40 ($3.69), with a volume of 2,197,581 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 311.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 275.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

