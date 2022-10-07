Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

BBAR stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco BBVA Argentina Announces Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $583.77 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0191 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.